WSBK: Jonathan Rea sets new win record with perfect ten in Argentina

Jonathan Rea set a new World Superbike record of 10 wins in a row with another imperious performance in race two in Argentina.

The four-time champion dominated Saturday’s opening race to win by over nine seconds and Rea scythed through the pack in race two, after starting from the third row.

Despite suffering from food poisoning, Rea eventually picked off race leader Xavi Fores (Barni Ducati) before pulling clear to record his fifth successive double. The Kawasaki rider is unbeaten since the American round of the championship at Laguna Seca in July.

American Colin Edwards and England's Neil Hodgson previously held the joint record of nine straight wins, set in 2002 and 2003 respectively.

With only one round remaining in Qatar, Rea is now on course to beat Doug Polen’s all-time record of 17 victories in a single season.

His latest double at the new El Villicum circuit in San Juan circuit has moved Rea onto 16 wins for the season.