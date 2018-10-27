WSBK: Cancellation denies Jonathan Rea chance of season win record in Qatar

The final race of the 2018 World Superbike Championship in Qatar has been cancelled, denying Jonathan Rea the opportunity of setting a new record for the most wins in a season.

The decision was taken based on safety concerns after severe rain and a sandstorm earlier in the day at the Losail International Circuit.

Standing water remained on some parts of the course, but the World Supersport race went ahead, with Germany’s Sandro Cortese clinching the title.

However, shortly after the race finished, it was confirmed that the second World Superbike race had been abandoned on safety grounds.

Four-time world champion Rea won Friday’s opening race to equal Doug Polen’s 1991 record of 17 wins in a season.

The 31-year-old was aiming to establish a new benchmark of 18 wins in race two, when he also had the chance to shatter his record of 556 championship points, which he set on his way to his third world crown in 2017.

Rea won the final 11 races of the season and could also have set a new record of six successive doubles if race two had gone ahead in Doha.