World Superbikes Assen: Race one cancelled due to heavy snow and hailstone showers

The opening World Superbike race at Assen has been cancelled due to heavy snow and hailstone showers.

The race had been due to start at 13:00 BST but after some light snow showers, a short delay followed before a new start time of 13:28 BST was announced.

However, as the riders began to form on the grid, the heavens opened and the legendary Dutch TT circuit was lashed by heavy snow and hailstones.

Cold temperatures of only three degrees Celsius have also added to the issues facing the riders.

At 13:42 BST, the organisers confirmed race one had been cancelled.

In a revised schedule for Sunday, the Superpole sprint race has been scrapped, and the two full-distance WSBK races are scheduled for 10:00 BST and 13:00 BST.

Grid positions for both will be based on Saturday's Superpole qualifying session.

Championship leader Alvaro Bautista qualified on pole position on his Aruba.it Ducati on Saturday morning.

The Spanish rider had just set his fastest time after fitting a qualifying tyre when the session was red-flagged.

Many of his key rivals, including Northern Ireland’s Jonathan Rea, missed out on the chance to post a final fast time on a qualifying tyre. As a result, reigning champion and Kawasaki star Rea qualified in eighth place.

Rea is aiming to close the gap to Bautista this weekend, who has won all nine races so far to open a cushion of 39 points at the top.

Toome’s Eugene Laverty was 13th on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.