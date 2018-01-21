Search

World champion Jonathan Rea back in action at Jerez

Jonathan Rea on the Kawasaki during winter testing at Jerez in November.
World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea resumes winter testing this week at Jerez in Spain as preparations move up a gear ahead of the season-opener at Phillip Island in Australia next month.

Rea and his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes will participate in the two-day test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three-time champion Rea, who will fly into Northern Ireland to attend the Cornmarket Motorbike awards in Belfast on Friday night, said he is ‘more motivated’ than ever.

“It was a welcome break to go back to Australia, where we have just built a new home,” said Rea.

“It’s become part of my routine now to follow the sun during the off-season to make sure I arrive at the start of the season well rested and well prepared.

“It’s been amazing and I feel more excited and motivated to ride my bike than ever before,” he added.

“Jerez is a good testing circuit for us as we can confirm the items we tested here in November and continue to work on our 2018 spec ZX-10RR.”