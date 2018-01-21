World champion Jonathan Rea back in action at Jerez

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea resumes winter testing this week at Jerez in Spain as preparations move up a gear ahead of the season-opener at Phillip Island in Australia next month.

Rea and his Kawasaki team-mate Tom Sykes will participate in the two-day test on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three-time champion Rea, who will fly into Northern Ireland to attend the Cornmarket Motorbike awards in Belfast on Friday night, said he is ‘more motivated’ than ever.

“It was a welcome break to go back to Australia, where we have just built a new home,” said Rea.

“It’s become part of my routine now to follow the sun during the off-season to make sure I arrive at the start of the season well rested and well prepared.

“It’s been amazing and I feel more excited and motivated to ride my bike than ever before,” he added.

“Jerez is a good testing circuit for us as we can confirm the items we tested here in November and continue to work on our 2018 spec ZX-10RR.”