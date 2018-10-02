WATCH: Jonathan Rea says fourth title 'yet to really sink in'

Jonathan Rea reflects on his record-equalling fourth World Superbike title.

The Northern Ireland man was in Belfast on Tuesday for the media launch of his autobiography – Dream, Believe, Achieve – which goes on sale on Thursday.

Jonathan Rea won the World Superbike title for the fourth consecutive year at Magny-Cours in France.

Rea clinched his fourth successive world crown at Magny-Cours in France last weekend, where he sealed his fourth straight double to extend his current unbeaten streak to eight races.

The 31-year-old has now chalked up 68 career World Superbike wins – more than any other rider.

Rea also set a new record of 131 podiums in France, surpassing Troy Corser’s record of 130.

With two rounds of the 2018 championship remaining at Argentina and Qatar this month, the Kawasaki ace has now set his sights on bettering his overall points record, which he set at 556 on his way to his third world title in 2017.

World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea with his autobiography, Dream. Believe. Achieve.