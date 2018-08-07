Ulster GP: Practice, race schedule and roads closing times

Practice for the MCE Ulster Grand Prix gets underway on Wednesday, August 8. The schedule for race week is as follows:
MCE Ulster GP Practice and Race Schedule
Wednesday, August 8
MCE Ulster Grand Prix Practice
Roads closed 10am-9:30pm
Thursday, August 9
MCE Ulster Grand Prix practice and racing
Roads closed 10am-9:30pm
Thursday Race Order:
1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Supersport
2. DGH Recovery Services Supertwin
3. Belfast International Airport Ultra-Lightweight/Lightweight
4. Circle K Airport Road Service Station Superbike
Saturday, August 11
Roads closed 9:30am-8:30pm
MCE Insurance Ulster Grand Prix
Saturday Race Order:
1. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Superstock
2. Centra Whitemountain Service Station Supersport
3. Plant Lubrication NI Ultra-Lightweight/ Lightweight
4. MMB Surfacing UGP Superbike
5. Team Air Power Supersport
6. Maxwell Freight Services Supertwins
7. Around A Pound Superbike