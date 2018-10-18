Top class sidecar entry at Sunflower Trophy Races

As in the past, the Sidecars have always featured a top class entry at the Sunflower Trophy races.

In the past, the Sunflower Trophy races has seen such stars as Webster, Brindley, Molyneaux, Reeves, Holden, Birchalls, Saville, Wright, Fisher Howles but to name a few.

At the moment, the sidecar entry is looking good again for 2018, with at least 16 entries.

With a competitive mixture of F1 and F2 outfits, accounting to an amazing 18 outfits entered.

Whilst most of the F1 Outfits will have superbike engines, there a few which will be using the highly tuned 600 engines, as used at world championship level, and which will also be the case for BSB in 2019!

Amongst those entered include; Sam and Adam Christie, who have just finished 5th in the world championships on their F1 LCR (600cc). our own Peter O Neill with BSB championship winning passenger Stu Clark on LCR F1 of which, he will have a new zx10 Kawasaki engine for the Sunflower meeting.

Top Three from Mondello Masters Championships this year, Winners, Dylan Lynch with Mark Gash in the chair on their LCR F1 with brother and runner up in the series, Derek Lynch & Anto McDonnell on their F1 Windle outfit and third place man, Mark Codd with Liam Gordon in the chair.

The Sunflower Sidecar grid would not be complete with out the organizing Clubs very own Seamus Killough, or 'Scooby' as he is known to everyone.

Seamus has been involved with the Hillsborough MCC for many years, and has also raced three wheelers for over 40 years.

A former Irish Champion, his encouragement to younger drivers and passengers has seen the three wheel side of our sport continue to prosper.

He may be down on power, but on his day, given conditions to balance the slower outfits, Scooby can be a match for anyone!

This year at the Sunflower he will have World Championship passenger Eamon Mulholland at his side on his Baker F1outfit.

Former solo competitor Sam Wright , will have Daniel Rzeszutek as his ballast on their immaculate Baker F1 outfit, whilst our most recent TT competitor, Terry O Reilly will team up with one of our Manx Grand Prix heroes, Dave Butler on his Baker F1 outfit.

Short circuit rider, and organiser of this year's Moto 400 Championship, James Ging will passenger for Fergus Woodlock on his LCR F1 outfit.

Tommy Fitzsimons will have Ultan Ferry on board on his Wrinn F1 machine,bringing together a fantastic grid of slideys for the 2018 Sunflower Trophy Races.