Top 10 fastest riders ever at North West 200

The North West 200 will reach a milestone this year as the event celebrates its 90th anniversary meeting from May 14-19. The famous international road race is steeped in history, but who are the fastest riders ever to lap the current 8.9-mile 'Triangle' course?
Here, we take a look at the top 10 fastest riders ever at the North West 200.
1. Michael Dunlop
Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop is the fastest rider ever at the North West 200 following his lap of 123.207mph set on the Hawk BMW Superbike in 2016.