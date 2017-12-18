This is how close Jonathan Rea came to winning Sports Personality of the Year

Figures revealed by the BBC show Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea came within 3,000 votes of winning Sports Personality of the Year.

The Ballyclare rider, who has won three consecutive World Superbike championships, clocked up 80,567 votes - just 2,957 behind winner, Sir Mo Farah.

Third-placed Jonnie Peacock gained 73,429 votes while pre-show favourite boxer Anthony Joshua racked up 73,411.

