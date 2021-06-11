Former Larne High pupil named in Ireland squad For U20 Six Nations

The back, who left the Sallagh Park school two years ago, is involved at this age-grade for a second season.

Larne High School Principal Dr Stephen Reid expressed his delight at the success former pupil, Ben, is having with Irish Rugby.

Dr Reid said: “Ben was a talented pupil both on and off the sports field and left Larne High with excellent A Level results to take a degree in Sports Studies at the University of Ulster.

Ben Moxham.

“Ben had to receive his A Level results by phone as he was playing rugby in Poland. Ben is the perfect gentleman who made a valuable contribution to the life of the school.”

Head of Sports Studies at Larne High, Mr Michael McCarry, added: “It is fantastic to see Ben develop and progress through the ranks at Ulster and now making a breakthrough with Ireland Ben is a supremely talented athlete who deserves every success that comes his way.”

Commenting on his squad selection, Murphy said: “We have been working hard for a number of weeks and it’s an exciting time for these young players, who have the honour of representing the wider group in Cardiff.

“It has been a challenging year but the players have come in, worked hard and bonded well, and I have been impressed by their work-rate, commitment and application. Now our focus turns to performance and Saturday’s opening game against Scotland, which we know will be a big challenge first up.

“We are looking forward to the opportunities over the coming weeks and are excited by the prospect of an Ireland U20s team returning to Six Nations action.”

Ireland kick off the Six Nations against Scotland on June 19, before facing hosts Wales in Round 2 on Friday, June 25 (Kick-off 8pm). Murphy’s side will then go head-to-head with England on July 1 (Kick-off 8pm) and their championship will conclude with ties against Italy on July 7 (Kick-off 2pm) and France on July 13 (Kick-off 4.45pm).

All games will be played at Cardiff Arms Park.

----

Click here to read Five exit Larne as Tiernan Lynch pays tribute after ‘difficult’ scenario

--

A message from the Editor: