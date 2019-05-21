Watch: Northern Ireland's Lisa Bowman looks ahead to the Netball World Cup Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Northern Ireland will look to build on their eight place ranking when they compete in Netball's World Cup in Liverpool in July. Lisa Bowman took time out from her schedule to look ahead to the tournament. Thanks to Ciaran Donaghy for the video coverage. Northern Ireland's Lisa Bowman Lisa Bowman backs Northern Irleand netball coach Dan Ryan to impress ahead of World Cup