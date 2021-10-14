Taggart looks ahead to European Championships

The games in Spain will be the team’s first outing since Tokyo.

It will also be one of the first competitions to launch separate events for men and women. Until now, boccia has been one of the only sports where men and women competed together.

The Paralympian said: “It presents a new opportunity and challenge for female athletes which I plan to grab with both hands. Hopefully it will encourage lots of women and girls to get involved in boccia.

Larne's Claire Taggart is preparing for next month's European Championships.

“The Europeans is a huge competition. I’m looking forward to competing again as I wasn’t happy with my performances in Tokyo. I’ve had a long break to recover and reset and am now back on court and in the gym.”

In 2019, Claire secured BC2 Individual silver and won bronze in the BC1/2 team with David Smith and Will Hipwell.

