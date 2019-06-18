Magners Ulster Derby is highlight of Summer Festival at Down Royal racecourse

The Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing will be the highlight of the year for racing aficionados, socialites and fashionistas alike as Down Royal once again hosts an unprecedented weekend of entertainment on Friday and Saturday.

Northern Ireland’s biggest and richest flat race of the season is set to take place on Saturday - the Magners Ulster Derby

A prize pot of 100,000 Euros ensures the Magners Derby entices the cream of runners and riders, as well as more than 10,000 racegoers, to what is the jewel in the crown of Down Royal’s unprecedented two-day racing festival.

This will be the ninth year that Magners has sponsored what has become one of Ulster’s most popular and stylish race meetings.

Jeff Tosh, Commercial Director at Tennent’s NI said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor the Ulster Derby at Down Royal. Magners Irish Cider is synonymous with the summer season and there is no better fit than that of the Down Royal Summer Festival of Racing.

“We welcome the event following our sponsorship of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and The Festival presented by Magners which is the first of a longer term association.

“This year at Down Royal, we not only celebrate with our infamous Magners Original but welcome growing innovations to the portfolio in Magners Dark Fruit and Magners Rosé to embrace the summer season ahead.”

Down Royal Chief Executive, Emma Meehan added: “The Summer Festival is the highlight of our racing calendar and with the venue and the track both in tip top condition, it promises to be a superb day out for all.

“We are delighted that Magners has continued its ongoing support of the prestigious Ulster Derby as they share our commitment to great quality, superb hospitality and excellent service.

“It is no less competitive away from the race track with the ‘Best Dressed Lady Competition’ also taking place on Saturday, when frocks, fascinators, heels and hats will be the order of the day.”

“With a prize package worth £3,500, this year’s principal sponsor is Jack Murphy Jewellers and our judges include Irish lifestyle influencer and VIP Style Awards Most Stylish Influencer, Louise Cooney and Cool FM Breakfast Show Presenter and Fashion Stylist, Rebecca McKinney. We’re looking forward to an amazing occasion!

“Gents won’t be left out with a £500 gift voucher for Remus Uomo up for grabs on the day for the most stylish male.”Gates open at 12 noon. Admission is £15 and tickets are available at the turnstiles on arrival. Children under 16 go free and free car parking is available.

BBC Northern Ireland will have live coverage of the Summer Festival, taking in three races including the feature race, the Magners Ulster Derby at 3.25pm approximately.

For full details on the Summer Festival or to book tickets please visit www.downroyal.com