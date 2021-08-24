Larne wrestler inspired by WWE hoping to put the town on the map

Jordan Mills (31), who performs under the name ‘Jordy Boy, the boy from Larne Rock City,’ will be taking to the ring this Sunday (August 29) for a show at Connswater Community Centre.

The event in east Belfast will see Titanic Wrestling’s competitors back in action as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

The east Antrim man will be competing for the Titanic Championship.

Jordy Boy, the boy from Larne Rock City! (Contributed photo).

Commenting on what inspired him to become a wrestler and the impact the Coronavirus pandemic has had on his career, the former Larne Grammar student said: “I have been involved with pro wrestling since 2018. I began training with a school called Uprising, which subsequently folded a few months after I joined. I then joined Titanic Wrestling in May 2019 and haven’t looked back- I’ve been there since day one.

“I debuted with Titanic Wrestling in August 2019 at their very first show. I was in the very first match and I’m proudly the very first recorded win in Titanic. From November that year I wrestled 11 shows in three months, then sadly Covid-19 hit! It brought my career to a screeching halt to be honest. I was on a roll with a great run of shows leading up to February 2020 and then boom, Covid stopped it all.

“I’ve only performed in Northern Ireland so far, but my main goal is to travel and take part in shows in Japan and America.

“I grew up a fan of wrestling. I can remember seeing Shawn Michaels and the British Bulldog wrestle whilst flicking through the channels at my nanny Shiela’s back in around 1997, then fast forward three years later Jeff Hardy hitting a Swanton Bomb off a balcony to Bubba Ray Dudley at Royal Rumble 2000 on Channel 4 changed my life, I knew from then that’s what I wanted to do.”

Detailing how the injuries he has sustained have helped motivate him and how he enjoys the challenge of being paired against bigger competitors, Jordan added: “I’ve dislocated both my shoulders, staved quite a few fingers, got a few black eyes and rolled my ankles numerous times.

“It’s not for the faint hearted. You get injuries all the time in wrestling and what separates us from other athletes is that we don’t stop. I’m 5’8” tall and roughly around 160lbs. I honestly welcome being put in the ring with someone a lot bigger than me because I’m stronger than I loo and legitimately one of, if not the quickest wrestler in the country!”

The east Antrim man wishes to dispel any misconceptions about wrestling and states that “it’s not all just fake punches,” adding: “I can train up to 10 hours a week just wrestling and then I lift weights on a split three days on and one day off schedule.

“Wrestling training is heavily ring cardio based and you need a bit of strength thrown in there too to hold your opponents down and get that all important win!

“I watch what I eat, but it’s not a special diet by any means. It’s high protein, high carb, loads of vegetables and plenty of water- up to three litres a day.”

The former Olderfleet Primary School pupil hopes that sharing his story will help encourage any other young people in the Larne community to get involved in wrestling if it is something they are keen to do.

He explained: “If it’s a serious passion, then follow your heart and go for it. It’s the most fulfilling thing about my life and the people you meet will shape you.

“Find a school with a good reputation, with great experienced trainers and sink your teeth into it. Give it your all and spend all your spare time thinking about it!”

Tickets for Sunday’s ‘Slamdemic’ event, priced at £8.50, are still available on Eventbrite.

For more information, check out the Titanic Wrestling Belfast Facebook page.

