Larne’s Jodie Lynch lands ‘Landmark’ deal

Larne BMX champion, Jodie Lynch has received major sponsorship as she continues her amazing development.

Landmark announced that it will sponsor her for 2020 and 2021, and that Jodie will also be taking on the role as Brand Ambassador with immediate effect.

The Larne woman joins Esmee Hawkey and the Westminster Wanderers who are already within the Landmark Ambassadorship scheme.

Landmark Holding Group is a major name in insurance, a holding company specialising in developing and managing insurance intermediaries.

As part of her Brand Ambassador role for Landmark, Jodie will attend Q&A session lunches and other events during 2020 and 2021.

Jodie started her BMX career at age 10. She has held the All Ireland championship title in 2017,2018 and 2019; Ulster Championship title in 2018 and 2019; Irish National title, 2017,2018 and 2019.

This year will see Jodie move up a class to Ireland’s superclass riders. She will, however, ride in her own class at the All Ireland Championship and the Ulster Championship as rules state that entrants must race their own age category, so she will be defending those titles, as well as developing in the UK and moving into the European Championships.

Her team believes that this will help with her aspirations to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Jodie Lynch has shown her exceptional talent and competitive nature throughout her career to date and this brings her in line with Landmark’s own philosophy for all its core businesses.

Regarding the partnership Jodie said: “I am excited to partner with Landmark. Landmark have a proven record that shows that working hard and collaborating as a team is the way to achieve successes.

“As a young woman I am also proud that Landmark, as a company has signed up to the UK insurance industry pledge, demonstrating their commitment to a culture where inclusive behaviours are the norm and where everyone is accepting of diversity which is exciting for their industry as a whole.”

Landmark’s Group CEO, Ross Lazaroo-Hood, who was born in Larne, said: “We at Landmark are excited to welcome a champion of Jodie’s calibre into our Ambassadorship scheme. “Supporting talent is key to both our Ambassadorship programmes and in the Landmark family.”