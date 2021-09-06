Larne Paralympian looking ahead to 2024 games

Claire was part of a nine-strong Boccia team representing the UK at the postponed 2020 games this summer.

The games were staged in Japan from August 24 until September 5. Claire, who travelled with her dad, spoke to the Times in July after being selected to compete at the rearranged games.

Claire Taggart.

The Larne woman became the first Boccia athlete from Northern Ireland to win a British Championship, securing the title in the BC2 classification in 2018.

Following her time in Japan, the para-athlete said: “We came out here to play as a team and get better as a team. We gave ourselves a chance in all of our games and we made sure we were competitive with the top nations.

“In the Thailand game, in particular, we’ve never been able to score points before against the number one ranked nation.

“This trip has been amazing and we’ve learnt a lot about ourselves and other nations. We’re just looking forward to getting back, getting some rest and recovery and going again for Europeans in November.”

