Glenn McCormick secures podium finish at Desertmartin

Glenn McCormick on the Unique Fit-Out Husqvarna was on the Desertmartin podium at a Maxxis round for the first time as he finished second in the MX2 Experts class.

The Glenoe rider held second for the opening three laps of race one before eventually crossing the line in sixth then finished eleventh in race two for second overall.

“I had a small issue in qualifying and only had half throttle so considering the problem ninth fastest wasn’t too bad,” he said. “In race one I was third off the start and up to second fairly quick. I tried to go with them at the start but that boy Vaessen was insane.

“I saw him for about two laps then he disappeared. I got to the end of the second lap and said to myself take a breath for a couple of laps and when Martin (Barr) came past I knew as I had practiced with him to keep my head down and let him pull me along. It definitely helped and when Josh (Gilbert) came past I hung on the back of him and going into the lap I didn’t even realize anyone was behind me and I made a mistake with two corners to go and Dylan Walsh got past me.

“I was a bit gutted with that but my pace was really good so it was a good step in the right direction. Race two I didn’t make such a good start. I made a few mistakes and just struggled to get past people. I was running inside the top ten and about halfway through I got a handlebar to the chest that took the wind from me. I got back up to finish eleventh so it wasn’t too bad.”

Hitachi KTM fuelled by Milwaukee rider Dutchman Bas Vaessen put all his Grand Prix experience to good use at Desertmartin taking the overall MX2 with a win in race one and a second in race two after a great scrap with race winner Revo Husqvarna’s Dylan Walsh.

In the 85cc races local talent was right up at the sharp end with Jay Sherry, Jake Farrelly and Finn Wilson all ending up on the podium.

Motocross superstar Jeffrey Herlings seemed pleased with his visit to Desertmartin saying it was one of the best in the world and he would like to come and race it in the future.