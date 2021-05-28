Coaches prepare to help Mid and East Antrim residents post-Covid

There has never been a better time to focus on improving our overall wellbeing, and the council’s Sports Development team are committed to playing a key role in the community’s recovery from the impact of the pandemic and helping the increasing number of people who find themselves in poverty and with deteriorating mental and physical health.

Through the ‘MEActive’ initiative, a team of coaches will support participants with a safe and Covid-secure return to sport and physical activity, while focusing on emotional and physical wellbeing.

The initiative has replaced Every Body Active 2020, which saw 17,000 people take part right across the borough.

The MEActive Coaches are ready to help the community get fitter, healthier and happier.

Mayor, Cllr Peter Johnston, welcomed the news.

He said: “Firstly, I would like to congratulate all those who joined in the Every Body Active 2020 programme, funded by Sport NI, which facilitated physical activity and sports in our schools, communities, folds and club settings.

“I am delighted that council has committed to funding the MEActive initiative and I have no doubt it will be just as successful as people come on board with it.

“Whatever your age, there is strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life, and I am delighted that the MEActive coaches will work with a range of organisations to tailor it to suit those who need it most.

“Council do not want cost to be a barrier to participation, and recognise that many families have been financially affected over the last year, so will work with groups over the coming months to try and offer services to meet the needs of people who have been most negatively impacted. This is great news for our borough as we recover from the impacts of the challenges of recent times.”

The MEActive coaching initiative is open to people of all ages and abilities across the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council area. If you are involved in a community organisation, voluntary group, nursing home, fold or youth club, the coaches would like to hear from you.

To get involved or to find a session near you, email Katrina McCaughan, Sports Development Officer, at [email protected]

