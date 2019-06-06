Claire Taggart on form for UK Boccia Champions after shining at Czech Open

Larne’s Claire Taggart warmed up for next week’s UK Boccia Champions at the Antrim Forum by taking two medals home from the Czech Open in Prague.

It will by the first time the UK Championships have been staged in Northern Ireland and Taggart a Paralympian at the Rio games in 2016 is hoping to continue her rich vein of form on home soil after securing a team silver medal and individual bronze in the Czech Republic.

“It has been a great start to 2019 with a significant personal achievement earlier in the year. I secured my first Individual medal in Zagreb at the European Regional Open becoming the first person from Northern Ireland to medal at that event,” said Taggart.

“Securing both a silver and bronze at the Czech International Open in Prague has given me a great boost ahead of the UK Championships. It will be great to once again compete for the UK title but this time in my home country alongside my four team mates who have also qualified for the Championships.”

Taggart along with Great Britain team mates Will Hipwell and Raegan Stevenson faced a tough Slovakian side in the final and had to settle for the silver medal at the Czech Open.

In the individual competition Taggart also faced Slovakian opposition in the form of Peter Novata but secured a 3-2 win to take the bronze medal.

Taggart is the defending UK BC2 Champion and recently won the Northern Ireland Boccia League.

She will be representing Northern Ireland at the Antrim Forum with four other local athletes in what promises to be a fiercely competitive two days of action.

William Graham was recently crowned Irish National Champion in the BC1 category.

Jayne Miller won a bronze medal at the Scottish Open in 2018 and a Silver in the Northern Ireland Boccia League and competes at BC4 level. Scott Cromie has also medalled at the Scottish open and the Northern Ireland Boccia League at BC2 level.

Robyn McBride secured fourth place at last year’s UK Boccia Championships.

The UK Championships run from Saturday 15h June to Sunday 16th 10am-to 4pm each day and admission is free for spectators.