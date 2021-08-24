Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy members bound for World Cup

Four members have qualified and been selected to represent Northern Ireland in the competition.

Gregg Fowles, CJDA head coach said: "They head to Gibraltar in November and compete in a four days of high class youth darts. The world championships are also held on the same week and the boys have qualified for that as well."

It is not the first time members have competed on the world stage, with a team travelling to Gibraltar for the inaugural JDC Virtual World Amateur Darts Championships in May.

Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy players Callum Macdougall, Jake Sproule (team captain), Ryan Fowles, and Craig Murtagh. The group will be the very first Northern Ireland team to compete at the JDC Junior Darts Corporation World Cup, and will travel to Gibraltar in November for a full week of competing.

The only Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) academy in Northern Ireland, the club was founded in January last year.