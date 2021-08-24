Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy members bound for World Cup
Members of Carrickfergus Junior Darts Academy are to take part in the Junior Darts Corporation World Cup this autumn.
Four members have qualified and been selected to represent Northern Ireland in the competition.
Gregg Fowles, CJDA head coach said: "They head to Gibraltar in November and compete in a four days of high class youth darts. The world championships are also held on the same week and the boys have qualified for that as well."
It is not the first time members have competed on the world stage, with a team travelling to Gibraltar for the inaugural JDC Virtual World Amateur Darts Championships in May.
The only Junior Darts Corporation (JDC) academy in Northern Ireland, the club was founded in January last year.
"The JDC have academies all over the world. They give kids from age 6/7 to 18 a safe and appropriate means to play darts, learn new skills, make new friends, increase confidence and help numeracy skills," Gregg added.