Motocross star Graeme Irwin contemplating shock BSB switch

Carrick motocross star Graeme Irwin is set to participate in a test next week in Spain with a view to competing in the British Superstock 1000 Championship.

The 27-year-old was forced to call time on his glittering motocross career as a result of a complicated wrist injury.

Graeme Irwin on the Wilson Craig Honda at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2015.

However, the former British MX1 champion is now considering a new challenge on the short circuit tarmac scene, which would see him follow in the footsteps of his brothers Glenn and Andrew, who are among the top contenders in the British Superbike series.

The scaphoid injury Graeme sustained in a crash in the Italian MXGP round last season prevents him from riding a motocross bike at the top level, but Irwin hopes the injury will not affect him to the same degree in this alternative discipline of the sport.

He will ride a Kawasaki machine prepared by his brother Glenn at the test at Monteblanco next week before making a decision on his next step afterwards.

Irwin previously made his tarmac racing debut at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 2015, where he rode a Honda for Wilson Crag Racing at Bishopscourt in County Down.