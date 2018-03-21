MOTOCROSS: First blood to Edmonds in St Patrick’s Day meeting

Stuart Edmonds was the class act at the St. Patricks Day Irish Championship opener at Desertmartin, taking the overall in the MX1 class with three wins on the Apico Husqvarna.

In race one he had to come back from a terrible start that saw him eighth on lap one to fight his way through the traffic to lead by lap three before going on to take win number one of the season well clear of second place rider Richard Bird.

In race two he had to pick himself up after a crash, which saw him drop to seventh.

However, he was in no mood to settle for anything but the win on Saturday and clawed his way back into the lead again on lap eleven for his second win on the day.

His third win saw the Husqvanra man nearly a minute ahead of his nearest rival Bird at the flag.

In the overall it was Edmonds followed by Bird and an impressive Jordan McCaw third.

“I enjoyed the racing today,” said Edmonds afterwards.

“I was pretty much asleep on the line and just got a terribly bad start in race one so it left me with some work to do but I fixed it in the second two motos,” he added.

Jake Sheridan was equally in great form in the MX2 class taking two wins in the first two races and a second in race three that gave the KTM rider the overall.

Second overall was Ryan Hammond after ending the day with a win in race three, second in race two and fourth in race one.

Jason Meara had a miserable day by his standards with a couple of crashes that ruined his chance of race wins leaving the reigning champion having to settle for two thirds and a fourth giving him third overall.

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick had a day to forget with his best results fifth in race two and three.

“Not good,” was his thoughts on the day’s racing.

“In race one I got caught up in a first corner pile up and broke a gear lever that meant coming into the pits.

“It was just a bad day at the office, unfortunately,” he added.