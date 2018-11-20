Motocross: Cookstown Club secure British Championship date

The 2019 Maxxis British motocross championship dates were announced recently and the Cookstown Motocross Club have secured round five of the series on June 30th at Desertmartin.

This will be the club’s fourth consecutive year of hosting the British round and if it is as good as the 2018 event it will be one to remember.

Brilliant sunshine and massive crowds turned out for this year’s event where British MX1 Champion, Carrick’s Graeme Irwin on the ASA Hitachi KTM finished second overall to Kawasaki’s Tommy Searle.

In the MX2 class Martin Barr took the Revo Husqvarna to a second place in race one but a heavy crash at the start of race two prevented the Ballyclare rider making the overall podium.

For next year’s event both men will be aiming for a repeat of 2017 when they both climbed to the top step of their respective classes and with the likes of Glenn McCormick and Jason Meara on top of their game it promises to be a memorable day come June next year.

Marlene Sykes on behalf of the Cookstown Club was delighted to have again secured a round of the most prestigious motocross championship on the domestic scene.

“We had a great race this year and we believe that 2019 will be bigger and better as the talent on the local motocross scene at this time is nothing short of sensational,” Marlene said of the announcement.

“It is great for us as a club to be able to host a Maxxis British Championship round as it give the local fans the chance to see their hero’s race at Desertmartin.

“And when you see the fans turn out as they did this year, in their thousands, it is all worth the effort.

“We will again host the British MX1 and MX2 classes along with the British two-stroke class on the day so hopefully we have good weather and large crowds on June 30th.”