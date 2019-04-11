Women's rugby in Ulster firmly on the map at Super Sunday finals day in Carrick

Ireland international Claire McLaughlin joined large crowds at the Tom Simms Memorial Grounds, Carrickfergus, for three of this season's domestic finals.

Capped 11 times in the green jersey, McLaughlin ran an expert eye over the finals hopefully spotting a few potential stars for the future.

Dungannon, Queen's University and Belfast Harlequins lifted silverware on the day when the women's game in Ulster got huge visibility as it continues to grow strongly in the Province.

Watch Clarie McLaughlin's interview with sports editor Richard Mulligan