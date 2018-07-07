WATCH: Rory McIlroy: Thoughts on his third round at the Irish Open in Ballyliffin

Rory McIlroy was also frustrated to bogey the last and card a third round of 72 which ended his chances of winning the title for the second time in his final year as tournament host.

"It's tough," McIlroy said. "On this golf course it feels like you should go out and shoot five or six under par every day, but it's a little trickier than that and it's tough walking off the course even par when you've given yourself loads of chances.

"I felt if I had shot something in the 68, 67 range I'd have given myself a decent chance tomorrow but I'll just try to round off the week with a good round tomorrow."