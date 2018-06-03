WATCH: Kenyan Dan Tanui breaks course record to win 2018 Walled City Marathon

KENYAN athlete, Dan Tanui clocked a new course record when defending his SSE Airtricity Walled City Marathon crown as Heather Noone led the ladies home in the sweltering heat in Derry on Sunday.

Almost 1,400 people set off on the challenging 26.2 mile course along the banks of the river Foyle and it was the 2018 champion, representing Project Africa, who crossed the line unopposed in a magnificent time of 2:19:44 to smash the course record of 2:25:26 set by his countryman, Freddy Sittuk back in 2015.

Tanui's clubmate, Eric Keoch - the 2016 winner and recent winner of the Belfast Marathon - finished in second place completing the challenging 26.2 mile course less than six minutes later while Thomas Maguire clinched third spot in a time of 2:46:48.

City of Derry Spartans' Mark Mullan was first local man home with a terrific time of 2:49:11 to take fourth place.

And taking part in her first ever marathon, Mayo runner, Noone was the female winner in a time of 3:05:33 finishing almost five minutes ahead of second placed, Louise Smith of North Belfast Harriers (3:10:15) who ran 2:57 in Belfast last month and third placed Denise Ward of Foyle Valley AC in 3:18:18 - the first local woman through the tape!

Rosie Byrne and Finn O'Neill took the top honours in the Mini Marathon which also finished at Guildhall Square.

The top three male finishers in the 2018 Walled City Marathon, left to right, Eric Keoch (second), Dan Tanui (winner) and Thomas Maguire (third).

More coverage to follow . . .