Rory Mcilroy's putting issues from day one followed him into his second round of the Irish open at Ballyliffin on Friday.

Having missed a plethora of gilt edged bidrie chances on Thursday - although he still posted a two-under round - a number of birdie opportunities went abegging as he began his second round, starting from the 10th teebox.

Here on his ninth hole of the round - the 18th - he came agonisingly close to improving his position overall.