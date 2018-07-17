‘Round the Rock’ win for Glenarm Rowing Club

On Saturday 30th June coastal rowing clubs from the Antrim Coast and Drogheda competed in the ’Round the Rock’ challenge in Carnlough.

Glenarm Rowing Club were very proud and honoured to be the first winners of the ‘Brian Martin Memorial Cup’ which will be awarded each year to the fastest crew.

Castle Ladies first place.

The men’s crew of Martan Keane, Nigel Kane, Roy McAllister and Alan Malloy, coxed by Lorraine Wharry completed the two and half mile course from Carnlough, out round the Black Rock and back, in an impressive 18:23 minutes. Second place was the Carnlough/Glenarm composite crew and third place Castle Rowing Club.

In a tight ladies race Castle Rowing Club’s Ciara Magill, Leigh Snoddy, Eirin Stewart, and Niamh Magill coxed by John Magill took top spot in 21:11 minutes. In second place, with a promising row and just two seconds behind was Glenarm’s veteran ladies. Congratulations also to Glenarm’s new intermediate ladies who put in a very strong row to take third place.

Glenarm’s Jamie Abram, Michael McAllister, Martan Keane and Megan Hopwood, coxed by Charlie Meban were also the fastest mixed crew out round the rock in 19:27 minutes.

The festival atmosphere, delicious barbecue and glorious weather added to making Carnlough’s regatta a very enjoyable and memorable event.

A very special mention to Inver Colpa Rowing Club for making the long journey north from Drogheda and to Whitehead Rowing Club on competing in their first ever regatta.