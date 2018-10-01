Larne win East Antrim derby Junior Cup tie against Carrickfergus

Larne recorded a memorable Millar, McCall, Wylie Junior Cup second round win against local rivals, Carrickfergus at the Glynn.

Larne progress to the third round draw by virtue of their 31 – 22 victory and there won’t be many teams relishing a trip to fortress Glynn when the draw is made.

The home side played the smarter rugby throughout the game, taking points in nearly every visit to the Carrick half.

The points came from treis from Jonny Ogilby (2), Aaron McBride and Jordan Burns with Philip Andrews keeping the scoreboard ticking over with three penalties and two conversions.

A somewhat lackluster Carrick responded through David Carse, converted by Adam While, in the first half but despite going over for a driving maul they didn’t really hit their straps until the closing minutes when late tries from Ross Crymble and Ryan McGonnigle added a touch of gloss to the final score.