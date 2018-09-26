Larne march past UUC in Junior Cup

Larne RFC warmed up for their Ulster Junior Cup clash against local rivals Carrickfergus RFC with a 15-20 win against the University of Ulster, Coleraine on Saturday afternoon at the University sports grounds.

It was definitely a game of two halves as Larne raced to a 17 – 0 lead thanks to tries from Ryan McAllister, Ryan Garrett and Jacob Swan, with Garrett converting one.

The teams turned round with Larne leading 3 – 17 after UUC’s Adam Johnston landed a late penalty.

The second half was all UUC with Neil Stewart and Hayden Maxwell both crossing, Johnston converting one.

Larne landed a penalty in between the UUC tries and despite the students best efforts the “Larne Boys” held on to record a 15 – 20 win.

Larne Coach Graham Cloke stated that there is still plenty for Larne to work on ahead of the big cup match next weekend but the team should take some confidence from the performance of the younger players in this game .

The match against Carrick takes place at the Glynn on Saturday 29th September. Kick off 14:30. All support welcome.