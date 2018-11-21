Larne boxer Kelvin McDonald wins debut

Larne’s Kelvin McDonald got his professional career off to a flying start on Saturday night as he saw off Alec Bazza on points at the Shorts Club in Belfast.

The talented teenager featured in a four-round contest on the ‘Back In Belfast’ bill and fought his way to a comfortable points victory. And the Super lightweight is happy to have joined the professional ranks.

“I’ve always wanted to turn pro ever since I was young. It was all just a dream and thanks to Boxing Ireland Promotions for making it come true.

“I’ve never had the motivation for the amateurs, I never had a goal set like Olympics or nothing.

“It never really motivated me but turning pro did.

“I’ve been boxing since I was eight years old. I’ve had over 100 fights in the vest and won championships right through schoolboys.

“I’ve beaten some high quality opponents and made the final of the Youth Commonwealth Games qualifiers where I was beaten by a quality boxer in Dominic Bradley who ended up captain of the team.”

And he says his boxing style is suited for the Pro game as he proved on Saturday night.

“My fighting style is exciting. You won’t ever see me in a boring fight. I like to give fans their money’s worth.”