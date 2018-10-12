Josh Warrington is crazy to fight Carl Frampton says Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley

Former IBF Flyweight World Champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley thinks Josh Warrington is ‘crazy’ to defend his title against Carl Frampton in Manchester on December 22.

Leeds fighter Warrington will put his belt on the line in a voluntary defence against the Belfast fight - and McAuley says there is only one winner in his eyes.

“He is crazy fighting Carl Frampton.

“If I was Warrington I would be telling Frank Warren that this is a voluntary defence and what am I doing fighting Carl Frampton?

“I would refuse point blank to fight him if I was Warrington.

“I don’t understand why he took the fight because he fills stadiums in England he does not need Frampton.

“He does not need to fight Frampton to make money and he is going to lose his belt.”

And McAuley says he has not been impressed with Warrington so far, even after he won his world title.

“I don’t rate Warrington and I didn’t rate the guy he won to get his hands on the belt - Lee Selby.

“And Warrington beat Selby on a split decision. Warrington is not a big puncher and the only way to beat Carl Frampton is to be able to hurt him and I don’t think he has the power to do that.

“And if you don’t have the power to do that you are in trouble. Frampton is a better boxer, better tactican and he is more powerful. I just see Carl winning another world title on December 22.”