GALLERY: Carrickfergus Cricket Club hosts annual awards

Carrickfergus Cricket Club Annual Dinner and Presentation of Awards was held in the Clubhouse last Friday, October 12.

The event attracted a good turnout from club members and their guests.

Michael Gilmour and Max Burton scored centuries for Carrickfergus Cricket Cub against Armagh.

John Stewart MLA highlighted the Club’s 150th Anniversary this year and stated how far the Club has come in recent times, with the 1st XI this season finishing third in the NCU Premier League.

Chairman Jim Nelson thanked everyone who has helped the club throughout the season, both on and off the field.

Newly elected Northern Cricket Union President, Richard Johnson, was the main speaker on the evening, who shared many amusing stories and memories from his days playing cricket and later umpiring at Middle Road.

MC Ally McCalmont announced the prize winners for the 2018 season.