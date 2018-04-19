Frampton v Donaire: Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley backing Jackal in Belfast showdown

Former World Champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley has no concerns about Carl Frampton before his showdown against Nonito Donaire at the SSE Arena in Belfast tomorrow night.

Frampton will take on Donaire for the WBO Interim Featherweight World title in front of a packed SSE Arena and former IBF king McAuley believes ‘The Jackal’ will have too much bite for the former four weight world champion.

Carl Frampton with fans during his public work-out at Victoria Square in Belfast. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“I see Frampton winning this one and I believe Carl would have beaten Donaire when he was at his prime in 2011.

“I have watched Donaire and he is not the fighter he was a few years ago - and I really believe Frampton would have beaten Donaire when he was at the height of his powers.

“I don’t think Donaire has it anymore and he is not the man he was.

“And Frampton is a world class fighter and he is a guy you don’t take on unless you really have to. Carl always had the ability to become a World champion.

“For me Frampton wins on Saturday night and then heads to hopefully a World title shot at Windsor Park in the summer.

“But if he wants to win a world title again he has got to perform better then he did in his last fight against Horacio Garcia. He started well that night but he seemed to be running out of gas near the end of that fight.

“I just hope he has been doing loads of hard sparring.

Padwork, punching the bag and technical sparring are great but to fight at the top level I believe you need hard sparring to prepare you for 12 rounds - but I am sure he has worked hard,” said McAuley.