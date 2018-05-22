BOXING: Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley worried about Carl Frampton Windsor Park showdown

Former IBF Flyweight World champion Dave ‘Boy’ McAuley is concerned Carl Frampton’s huge fight at Windsor Park on August 18 may not happen.

The Belfast fighter had been hoping to face Josh Warrington after the Leeds fighter took the IBF World title away from Lee Selby on Saturday night.

Carl Frampton on the attack against Nonito Donaire

But Warrington seemed reluctant to take the Belfast fight after a tiring 12 round points victory against Selby at the weekend.

On top of that WBC featherweight king Gary Russell jnr picked up an injury while defended his belt on Saturday night while WBO holder Oscar Valdez has a broken jaw and will be out of action until next year.

And WBA king Leo Santa Cruz - who Frampton would love to face for a third time - is also not in the picture as he defends his title against Abner Mares on June 9 which means ‘The Jackal’s’ options for August 18 seem to be limited.

And McAuley believes Frampton’s choice of opponents for his Windsor Park encounter have become very limited.

“To fight at Windsor Park he needs a big name and a World title fight. I don’t think he is ranked at super-featherweight - so I don’t think he can get a fight there, so I don’t know what they are going to do?

“There is no World champion at featherweight that he can fight.

“I don’t know who he can fight but it will have to be a name if he wants to fill Windsor Park.”

And McAuley - who defended his World title five times - says getting one of the current World Champions over to face Frampton in Belfast will not be an easy task.

“Let us be honest there is no chance of Santa Cruz coming here - no chance.

“The only way he would come here is if Frampton became the number one challenger for his title and won the purse bids.

“Oscar Valdez is also out with an injury for the fight in August but if I was him I wouldn’t be in a rush to come to Belfast because Frampton is very, very dangerous.

“I have watched Valdez and he is a good fighter. Carl and him would be a great fight - but if I was Valdez I would avoid Frampton until I had to fight him.

“And Warrington will not want to come here and fight Carl. And you can’t blame him because Carl would beat him.

“Warrington can also have a voluntary defence of his world title and fight anybody.

“You do-not want to be fighting a guy that will take your title off you.

“And let us face facts - Warrington is not a big puncher - and if you can’t hurt Frampton then you are never going to beat him. I think Carl stops your man in six rounds and if Selby had of won the other night - he would have beaten him as well.”

But McAulry admits ‘The Jackal’ should stay clear of WBC king Russell jnr.

“He is very good. A good boxer, has fast hands and he hits very hard. He is one of those boys you would avoid for as long as you can because he is very dangerous.

“And Russell jnr would be in no rush to come to Belfast either - because Frampton is also very dangerous. The two of them would be another great fight.

“But that is the annoying ting all these boys will not be able to make Belfast for August. All of them would be good fights but they are all injured or just coming out of fights.

“Someone mentioned that Scott Quigg could be in the equation but Carl has already beaten him and Quigg has been found out. Plus the first fight was not great.”