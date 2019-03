BANBRIDGE ACADEMY 2 BALLYCLARE HIGH 1

Banbridge Academy lifted the Ulster Senior Schoolgirls’ Cup with a win over Ballyclare High School at Lisnagarvey on Wednesday.

Ellen Reid’s late goal for Banbridge secured their success.

Ballyclare captain, Rebecca McCullough, had given her school an early lead.

But Katie McDonald equalised to leave it all square going into the second half.

REPORT, RECTION AND MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW