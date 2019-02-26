Luke Clements hopes Supersport Cup class will reignite career

Larne rider Luke Clements became the youngest ever Irish Short Circuit Champion at 13, when he secured the 2016 Irish Moto3/125GP title on the PBS Larne Honda but since then his racing has been somewhat under the radar with not many memorable results to write home about.

With a new season just around the corner the quiet spoken Co. Antrim teenager believes that his move into the supersport cup class will reignite his career and get him back to winning ways.

“It has been a frustrating time since I won the title back in 2016 with bike issues and the lack of funding. In fact we took last year off completely to regroup and reassess where we wanted to go with the racing.

“After thinking long and hard we have decided to have another go and with the help of some great sponsors we bought the ex Christian Elkin 675 Triumph. I believe it will be just what I need to get my career back on track and help get back to winning ways.

Clements and his biggest supporter father Norman plan to go to Spain at the start of March to get in some valuable track time and shake off the winter cobwebs before the season kicks off.

“The Triumph will be an all new experience for me as the only other supersport bike I have ridden was a Honda back in 2018 at a Silverstone track day. After riding a moto3 bike for so long I wasn’t sure how I would take to the supersport bike but it all went well and I took the Honda right from the word go putting in some decent lap times.

“I know that the Triumph will be slightly different to the Honda but I don’t see any big problems and I am looking forward to getting out there in the Spanish sun for a few days, do lots of laps and gather plenty of information for the new season.

“I suppose this is a bit like a come back for me. I have had time away to reflect and I know what I need to do to get back to the front. There are no big expectations for the first couple of rounds as we learn about the Triumph and find our feet. We’ll just take it as it comes and hopefully by the end of the year we are challenging for the rostrum. A massive thanks to all our sponsors old and new because without their help this would not happen.” said Clements.