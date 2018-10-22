IN PICTURES: Richard Cooper and Glenn Irwin on form at Sunflower Trophy Races

Sensational newcomer Richard Cooper won a pulsating J.A.S. Finlay Sunflower Trophy race at Bishopscourt in Co. Down on Saturday to complete a premier class treble.

The British Superbike rider, making his debut at Ireland’s top short circuit meeting, held off two-time winner Danny Buchan by only 0.015 seconds in a dash to the line after a race packed with drama.

Earlier, Cooper followed up his maiden win on Friday with another victory in the opening Superbike race by 0.2 seconds from Buchan, with Laverty third ahead of Harrison.

Carrick’s Glenn Irwin was a double winner in the Supertwins class on the B.E. Racing Kawasaki. The 28-year-old had intended to race the 650cc Kawasaki in the main Sunflower race, but was forced to retire at the end of the warm-up lap.

British Junior Supersport champion Eunan McGlinchey finished third in the Junior Sunflower race behind Irwin and McWilliams, setting a new lap record.

Eugene McManus won both Moto3/125 races, beating Christian Elkin and Sam Laffins, who took a runner-up and third place finish apiece.

Robert Kennedy doubled up in the Supersport races on his ILR Yamaha, seeing off Richard Kerr and Jason Lynn respectively.