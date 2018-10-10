Gary Moulds and Steve Kirwin win at Canada Heights

Lisburn’s Gary Moulds with passenger Steve Kirwin from Portsmouth secured second place in the Maxxis British Sidecarcross Championship and closed the gap to the leader Brett Wilkinson after the penultimate round of the series.

On a Canada Heights track that was in terrible condition after heavy overnight rain the Ulster and Irish champion took the win in the opening race when it was red flagged after so many outfits got stuck in the heavy conditions. They then took second in race two before claiming the top step of the podium after finishing fifth in the final race.

“I feel absolutely brilliant after taking the overall, my first of the season,” smiled Moulds. “In race one I gated fourth before working my way into the lead. There was bikes stuck everywhere and the organisers had no choice but red flag the race.

“It never stopped raining on Saturday night and the track on Sunday was nothing short of a mud bath. After the race was red flagged the riders had a meeting and suggested that the meeting was abandoned but the organisers said that they wanted to try again and so on we went.

“We made the hole shot in race two and led for a few laps before Wilkinson passed us. In the conditions we decided to settle for second. In an eventful race three we were up to second before the track got really deep and sure enough we got stuck. We settled for fifth in the end after getting going again, which was enough to take the overall. With Steve still suffering with a wrist injury sustained in Denmark the win was a fantastic result.” Moulds and Kirwin head to this weekends final round at Foxhills trailing championship leader Wilkinson by 42 points and with 75 up for grabs anything is possible.

Fellow Lisburn rider Neil Campbell and Craig Parmenter finished fourth overall thanks to third in race one followed by fifth in race two then fourth in the final race. Emma Moulds and Alan Gardner and in a difficult day they finished 16th in race one and 18th in race three after not finishing race two.