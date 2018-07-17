Young stars shine again at the Foyle Cup

Over 6000 young people accompanied by parents, grandparents, happily and colourfully paraded through Derry City centre in celebration of the 2018 O’Neills Foyle Cup.

The youth footballers were welcomed by the City’s Mayor, John Boyle as the football continued throughout the day with over 300 games played across the north west.

Resolute defending by Ballymoney Academy during Tuesday's O'Neill's Foyle Cup U-14 game against Derry Colts at Thornhill.

Larne Youths seaw off a spirited Hillsborough Boys in yesterday’s O’Neills Foyle Cup with a convincing 6-0 victory with striker Mcauley Johnston netting himself a hat-trick to go with two goals on Monday against Limavady.

It was all even in the first half with only two penalty shouts, one at either end, waved away by the referee. Indeed, Hillsborough had the best chance of the half with Carlos Braniff’s shot going wide of the upright in the dying stages. That changed dramatically in the first two minutes of the second period with Larne scoring twice.

Further goals midway through the game finished the contest and only good goalkeeping by Hillsborough’s Reuben Hampton kept the score to six.

Striker Johnston raised eyebrows at Templemore having netted five goals in two games and he will be one to look out for the under-12 section in the coming days.

Action from Hillsborough Boys (Lisburn) and Larne Youths at Templemore Sports Complex during Tuesday's O'Neill's Foyle Cup.

Meanwhile, in the Under-14 section, Mickey Barr’s young charges, Derry Colts, were well beaten 3-1 by Ballymoney Academy at Thornhill. Two first half goals by striker Paul Kelpie and centre back Jacek Kedzierski put the Blues 2-0 up at half time and in control.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Colts pulled a goal back through Darragh Stewart, only to concede a third within minutes, when from a corner on the right, Kelpie again was on hand to complete the scoring. Despite two late attempts to Derry Colts to get back into the game, Ballymoney held on for a convincing victory.

Local side Trojans saw off Dorchester Youths (Massachussetts, USA) in the featured U-16 Foyle Cup clash at Creggan last night by a comfortable scoreline of 5-1.

The more experienced local side led 2-0 at half time with goals from Tiernan Devine followed by a powerful header from a corner by centre back Shea Frazer. This was added to in the second period with three more goals, the best of, a 20 yards piledriver from Ryan McIntyre.

Under 9 results: Aileach 1 v 3 Phoenix Athletic, Kildrum Tigers v Maiden City, Buncrana Hearts 3 v 0 Don Boscos Colts, Limavady Utd 2 v 3 Ballinamallard Colts, Culmore FC 2 v 7 Carn FC, Illistrin 1 v 1 Bonagee Utd, Portstewart 1 v 3 Bertie Peacock, Phoenix Athletic 1 v 5 Hillsboro Boys, Trojans v Don Boscos Colts, East Donegal SBY 1 v 3 Limavady Utd, Magherafelt SB 2 v 1 Coleraine Colts, Don Boscos 5 v 0 Bright Stars, Maiden City 0 v 2 Bertie Peacock, Hillsboro Boys 2 v 0 Kildrum Tigers, Coleraine Colts v Culmore FC, Bonagee Utd 1 v 0 Bright Stars, Magherafelt SB v Trojans, East Donegal SBY 1 v 5 Illistrin, Portstewart 0 v 1 Aileach, Sion Swifts 1 v 4 Ballymoney, Carn FC v Buncrana Hearts, Foyle Harps 3 v 3 Kilmacrennan Colts, Tristar 4 v 0 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Don Boscos v Ballinamallard Colts, Tristar Colts 2 v 2 Ballinamallard, Ballyraine Utd 3 v 0 Glen Rovers, Eglinton Eagles 5 v 3 Carniny, Ballymoor 0 v 3 Coleraine, Finn Town Harps v QPS, Letterkenny R 1 v 0 East Donegal Colts, Ballinamallard 4 v 4 Sion Swifts, Killea 0 v 4 Ballyraine Utd, QPS v Oxford United, Coleraine 4 v 0 Kilmacrennan Colts, Carniny 0 v 3 Hillsboro Boys Colts, East Donegal Colts 0 v 2 Swilly Youth.

Under 10

Ballyraine Utd 0 v 3 Moyola, Carn FC 8 v 1 Culmore, Letterkenny Rovers v Northend, Lifford Celtic v Top of the Hill, Glen Rovers 0 v 2 Phoenix, Aileach 1 v 3 Foyle Harps, Clonmany Shamrocks 0 v 0 Portstewart, Westport Utd 0 v 1 Oxford United, Antrim Rovers 0 v 2 Ballinamallard Colts, Ballyraine Colts 0 v 5 Strabane Ath, Mountjoy Utd v Glentoran Colts, Don Boscos 8 v 0 Ballymoor, Ardstraw Youth 1 v 5 Magherafelt Colts, East Donegal SBS 0 v 0 Bertie Peacock, Coleraine 1 v 1 Limavady Utd Colts, Mulroy Ac 1 v 1 Clooney SS, Cockhill Celtic 0 v 6 Magherafelt SB, Hamilton Ac 7 v 0 SOPYC Colts, Lagan Harps v Larne Youth, SOPYC 12 v 0 Glen Rover Colts, Illistrin 5 v 2 Newell, Hillsboro Boys 5 v 1 Oxford Colts, Kilmac Ac 4 v 2 Limavady Utd, Ballymoney Utd 7 v 0 Hillsboro Boys Colts, South Donegal 4 v 0 East Coast Strikers, Tristar 3 v 0 Don Boscos Colts, QPS v Glentoran Ac, East Donegal Colts 9 v 1 Tristar Colts, Ballymena Utd 3 v 0 Maiden City Colts, Buncrana Hearts 6 v 0 SOPYC Juniors, Hamilton AC Colts v Maiden City, NFC Kesh 3 v 0 Magherafelt Sky Blue Ath, Milford Utd 3 v 0 Ballinmallard, Lagan Harps Colts 5 v 0 Trojans, Tummery Ath v Lurgan Celtic, Sion Swifts 2 v 2 Dungannon Utd

Under 11

Phoenix 1 v 2 Clooney SS Colts, Oxford Utd 3 v 1 IFA Girls Dev, Eglinton Eagles 1 v 0 Rosario Colts, Limavady Utd 0 v 0 SOPYC, Tristar 2 v 0 Don Boscos Colts, Warrenpoint Town 0 v 2 Hillsboro Boys, Culmore 0 v 0 Coleraine Colts, East Donegal SBS 1 v 1 Coleraine, Aileach 1 v 1 Tristar Colts, Oxford Colts 2 v 0 Newtowne, Illistrin 4 v 1 East Coast Strikers, Sion Swifts 5 v 2 Kick Start, Ballyraine Utd 2 v 4 South Donegal SBY, Foyle Harps 0 v 6 Dungannon United, Northend 0 v 1 Mountjoy, Top of the Hill 4 v 0 Institute, Inishowen Youth 0 v 2 Trojans, Don Boscos 1 v 2 Illies Celtic, Mulroy Ac 1 v 1 Limavady Colts, Bertie Peacock 0 v 6 Rosario, Letterkenny R 0 v 1 Ballinamallard Colt , Armagh City 0 v 5 Ballymena Utd, Milford Utd 0 v 4 Maiden City, Clooney SS 6 v 0 Magherafelt SB Colts, Oxford Sunnyside 1 v 0 SOPYC Colts, Strabane Ath 4 v 0 Tummery Ath, Glen Rovers 1 v 0 Draperstown Celtic, Lagan Harps 2 v 1 Ballymoor, Ballinamallard 8 v 0 SOPYC Jun

Under 12

Newtowne v Northend, Mountjoy Utd 0 v 8 Inishowen Youth League, East Donegal SBY 0 v 3 Ballinamallard, Lifford Celtic 0 v 9 Ardoyne, Tristar 1 v 4 Glentoran, Lisnaskea Rovers 1 v 1 Maiden City, Letterkenny & District 0 v 3 SOPYC, Dergview 0 v 8 Cliftonville, Portrush 2 v 6 Bonagee, Limavady Utd 1 v 5 Donegal SBY, Eany Celtic 0 v 3 Dungannon, Draperstown Celtic 0 v 11 Sheff Utd, Raphoe Town 0 v 1 Foyle Harps, Strabane Ath 2 v 6 Ballycastle Youth, Bright Stars 2 v 4 South Donegal SBY, Hillsboro Boys 0 v 6 Larne Youth, Ballymena Utd 0 v 8 Derry Colts, Ballyclare Colts 6 v 2 Coleraine

Under 13

St Patricks 0 v 5 Letterykenney NW, Draperstown Celtic 2 v 2 Tristar Colts, Red Star Roe Valley 0 v 17 GLOBAL Premier Soccer, Bertie Peacock 4 v 1 Tristar, Craigavon City 3 v 1 Inishowen YL, East Coast Strikers 2 v 0 Dorchester Youth, East Donegal SBY 3 v 1 Limavady Utd, Oxford Utd 1 v 2 Dungannon Utd, Newhill 2 v 0 Maiden City, South Donegal SBY 0 v 1 Trojans, Institute 2 v 1 Dragons de la Vaucouleurs, IFA Girls Dev 0 v 3 Donegal SBY, Eglinton Eagles 0 v 2 Altrincham, Dergview 4 v 2 Sion Swifts, Sheffield Utd 7 v 0 SOPYC, Carniny Youth 3 v 0 Coleraine

Under 14

FD Suomi 4 v 0 East Donegal SBY, Inishowen Youth League 3 v 0 Creagagh Wanderers, Donegal SBY 2 v 1 Maiden City, Foyle Harps Colts v Tristar, Coleraine 3 v 0 South Donegal SBY, Sion Swifts FC 0 v 3 Carniny, Shankill United 0 v 4 Limavady, Newell 3 v 3 St Marys FC, Derry Colts 1 v 3 Ballymoney, Hibernians 1 v 1 Cookstown, Glenavon 4 v 0 Phoenix Swifts, Mountjoy Utd 2 v 0 Foyle Harps, SOPYC 3 v 0 Keadue Rovers FC, Finn Harps FC v Newhill

Under 15

South Donegal SBY 1 v 2 Derry Colts, St James v Maiden City, Letterkenny Rovers v Colleyville SA - Evolution, Drumkeen Utd v Right to Dream, Ballymoor FC 1 v 12 Partick, Willowbank v Oxford United, Newbuildings 0 v 12 Phoenix FC, Sion Swifts v Roe Valley, Foyle Harps v Greenisland, St Marys v Newcastle FC, Culmore v West Florida Flames, First Choice Soccer B v Derry City FC

Under 16

Don Boscos 4 v 0 Tristar Colts, Hearts v Maiden City, Ballymena United v St Marys, Institute v Dunfanaghey, Everton America v Inishowen YL, Dorchester Youth 1 v 5 Trojans, Strabane Ath 2 v 0 Dergview, West Chester FC v Kildrum Tigers, Tristar 0 v 3 Ardstraw Youth

Girls Under 9

Crusaders FC 1 v 1 Milford Utd, Donegal WL 0 v 5 Linfield Girls, Sion swifts 3 v 0 Dungiven Celtic, Linfield Girls 10 v 0 Crusaders FC, Dungiven Celtic 0 v 3 Donegal WL, Milford Utd 7 v 0 Sion swifts

Girls Under 11

Linfield FC 17 v 0 Donegal Girls C, Donegal Girls L A 13 v 0 Cliftonville L, Crusaders Strikers A 3 v 1 Donegal Girls L A, Donegal Girls C 0 v 4 Cliftonville L, Linfield FC 3 v 2 Crusaders Strikers A, Crusaders Strikers B 4 v 3 Foyle Belles, Derry City Ladies Colts 1 v 2 Donegal Girls L B, Crusaders Strikers B 10 v 0 Sion Swifts, Sion Swifts 1 v 10 Derry City Ladies Colts, Foyle Belles 2 v 1 Donegal Girls L B