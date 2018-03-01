Why Everton boss Sam Allardyce and Matt Le Tissier are backing Larne to beat Ballymena in the Irish Cup

Larne may be the underdogs but they have some serious heavyweight support from the world of football for this weekend's Irish Cup quarter-final against Ballymena United.

Everton boss Sam Allardyce and Southampton hero Matt Le Tissier are among several high-profile names backing the Harbour Rats to see off David Jeffrey's Sky Blues on Saturday. What began as a fan's selfie competition by the club to promote the match, has snowballed very quickly. Here's a quick look at just who has been backing the Invermen on social media.