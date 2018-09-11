Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy Football Festival

Over 600 children from 64 teams across Northern Ireland have enjoyed a major football tournament hosted by Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy.

Young players aged from five to 10 years old from teams including Cliftonville, Crusaders and Glentoran took part in four different age groups – 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008.

Glentoran Youth, who won the 2008 section.

Phoenix Athletic travelled from as far afield as Londonderry to compete and they were rewarded for their efforts when they won the flagship trophy, the Champions Cup, in the 2009 section.

With four trophies up for grabs and every child who took part winning a medal, the other main trophy winners were Crusaders (2011), Rosario (2010) and Glentoran Youth (2008).

Mike Courtney, Secretary of Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy, said: “This is the second year we have hosted the Festival of Football and once again it was a hugely successful tournament.

“We have received so much positive feedback from all the clubs who took part and it’s great to know that so many children enjoyed their day of football as much as we enjoyed having them.

Phoenix Athletic, who won the the Champions Cup, in the 2009 section.

“Whitehead Eagles Junior Academy plays a leading role in the local community in terms of providing young people from five years old right up until 14 with a safe and fun environment to enjoy playing football.

“A lot of work went on behind the scenes by our coaches and committee members to ensure the event was a success – and we thank them for that. We are already looking forward to doing it all over again next year.

“If anyone has kids who would like to join a football club that is going from strength to strength then please get in touch with us through our Facebook page.”