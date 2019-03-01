VIDEO: Stephen O'Donnell looking ahead to Coleraine's Irish Cup clash with Larne

Coleraine defender Stephen O'Donnell is relishing tonight's Irish Cup quarter-final tie at Larne.

Over 2,600 fans are expected for the high-profile game between Irish Cup holders Coleraine and runaway Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Larne.

Coleraine's Stephen O'Donnell lifts the Irish Cup in 2018.

“Larne are a decent side in the Championship but we will go there fully expecting to win but there will be times when they will have spells of possession," said O'Donnell after the recent Danske Bank Premiership win over Glentoran. “They have good players but it is all about game management.

“We all know what the Irish Cup run did for the club the last two seasons.

“We know how much the people of Coleraine crave success and trophies and as a club and a group we are craving that as well.

“We are going to play a Championship side and no matter how good they are or how many players they have brought in they will not be used to our intensity.

“We will be going there looking to win and get our names in the hat.”

Kick-off will be 7.45 at Inver Park