The Co Antrim shield semi final between Larne and Crusaders will now be played in north Belfast.

Detailing the amendment, a spokesperson for Larne FC said: “Due to competition rules, our Toals Bookmakers County Antrim Shield semi final tie with Crusaders on Tuesday, November 27 will now be played at Seaview.

“Tickets will not be required for this game.”

The match was originally set to be played at Inver Park.