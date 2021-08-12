UEFA Europa Conference League: Over 1,000 fans to get behind Larne FC

Tiernan Lynch’s side trail 4-0 to Pacos de Ferreira following last week’s first leg clash in Portugal.

Although they are going into the game as underdogs, Larne will be buoyed by the match being a sell out and the players will be taking to the field in front of the largest crowd at Inver Park since March 2020 (1,150).

Speaking to Ian Cahoon (Larne FC’s Head of Media), following the test in Porto, captain Jeff Hughes said: “We’re disappointed. We’ve been excellent in Europe and we had a game plan, but I think we shot ourselves in the foot for three, possibly four of the goals.

Pacemaker Press 22-07-2021: UEFA Europa Conference League Second Qualifying Round Larne FC V AGF Aarhus in Inver Park Larne, Northern Ireland. Larne's fans. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“That’s the big learning curve for us to hopefully learn from our mistakes and kick on. We grew into the game in the first half and started to get passes together and against a team of that quality it’s very hard to do.

“But, a silly mistake and we went in 1-0 down at half time and then in the last period we were stretched after they had made a few subs.”

The east Antrim club’s story has been one of the summer highlights thanks to progress past Bala Town and Aarhus to reach the third qualifying round, in what is their first foray into European competition in their 132-year history.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey has praised the players for their exploits.

The first citizen said: “We’re hugely proud of Larne’s European exploits, which have put our area firmly on the map.

“The achievements of the players, staff and everybody involved in recent years is nothing short of incredible.

“Their progression on and off the pitch has been brilliant for the town and borough.

“The game in Portugal wasn’t to be, against superb opposition, but Larne players can hold their heads up high and we look forward to the return leg for what promises to be an electric atmosphere at Inver Park,”

Tottenham Hotspur await the winners of the tie in the play-off round.

----

Click here to read Larne Football Club granted planning permission for new main stand at Inver Park

--

A message from the Editor: