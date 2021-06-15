UEFA Europa Conference League: Larne to learn opponents for first qualifying round
Larne FC will find out who they will play in the first qualifying round of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference league when the draw takes place today (Tuesday).
The Inver Park club will learn the team they are to play when the draw takes place in Switzerland at 12.30pm.
Tiernan Lynch’s side can face FH Hafnarfjördur (Iceland), WKS Slask Wroclaw (Poland), Kì Klaksvík (Faroe Islands) or Bala Town FC (Wales).
Larne who have never competed in a European tournament, ran out 3-1 winners in the Euro play-off final against Cliftonville on June 5 to secure their berth in the competition along with a guaranteed £215,000 in prize money.
