Tiernan Lynch delighted with Conor McKendry swoop

Larne have completed the signing of midfielder Conor McKendry, subject to International Clearance.

The 20-year-old makes the switch to Inver Park following his release from Ipswich Town.

Manager Tiernan Lynch is delighted to bring the former Larne Youth player back to the club.

He told the club website: “Conor is a very talented young lad, who has trained with us on a number of occasions.

“He was hugely thought of at Ipswich and a change of management there probably didn’t get him where he wanted to go. I think he’s a lad who needed time to get home and get games under his belt and he’ll hopefully do that here.

“As a player he’ll run in behind, he can play with both feet and he’s the difference maker in matches – a very exciting player to watch.”

During his time at Portman Road, Conor made his way through the ranks at the club, being handed a two-year professional contract and representing Northern Ireland at under-17 level.