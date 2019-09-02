TERRACE TALK: Irish League fans’ weekend video review

Stevie Lowry celebrates his second goal against Glenavon on Friday night
Stevie Lowry celebrates his second goal against Glenavon on Friday night

Each week we will run video reviews from fans representing each of the 12 clubs in the Danske Bank Premiership.

To get involved as part of the Terrace Talk team simply e-mail your contact details to sport@newsletter.co.uk.