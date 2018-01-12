Ralph Kottoy: Contract terminated by Larne, signs for Carrick Rangers

Danske Bank Premiership side Carrick Rangers have signed Ralph Kottoy, a former Larne player axed by the club earlier this week.

Kotttoy was one of three Larne players who had their contracts terminated by Inver Park club on Wednesday due to a "serious breach in club discipline".

Carrick boss David McAlinden

Carrick boss David McAlinden said: “Ralph is an energetic player who our scouts have been very impressed with, so when the opportunity arose to sign him we moved very swiftly.

"He will add more quality going forward and has an eye for goal as well, and it’s important that we’re adding players that will bring something different to what we already have and Ralph will do that, so we’re delighted to get him on board.”

The 25-year-old has featured on the international stage for the Central African Republic, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Algeria in November.

In a statement published on the Championship side Larne's website on Wednesday evening, the club revealed that, with immediate effect, Kottoy, along with David Abe and Julien Anau were no longer on their books.

The club said it would not be revealing details of the breach of discipline and 'have no desire to make any further comment, or answer any questions' on the matter.

"Larne Football Club have worked very hard to create a culture based on principles of honesty and integrity, so if these are compromised we have to take action," the statement reads.

"We are, of course, sorry to lose these players but we had no choice but to request immediate termination of their contracts. Larne Football Club have no desire to make any further comment, or answer any questions, regarding the nature of the breach of club discipline."