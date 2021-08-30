Tiernan Lynch planning late Larne transfer push

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch. Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The Inver men’s title charge faded last season after a bright start and Lynch is determined to not let it happen this time around.

An impressive recruitment programme and a superb European run this summer has put Lynch’s men in a great position for the new campaign.

Two of the new signings - Kofi Balmer and Ben Doherty - helped get Larne off to a perfect start with victory over Coleraine on Friday night, and speaking after the game Lynch revealed he is hoping to conclude more business before tomorrow’s deadline.

“We identified the areas where we needed to improve,” said the Larne boss.

“We feel we have added major quality to those areas.

“There’s definitely strength and depth in our team now, which I don’t think was there in previous seasons.

“We’re not finished either, we would like to do a bit more if we can.

“Whether it happens or not we’re definitely on the lookout to bring another bit of quality in.

“Hopefully we can before the window closes.

“We just want to make sure we get closer to where we were last year.

“Our recruitment shows we have big names in the team, players like Ben, big names give you big games and we certainly got that against Coleraine.